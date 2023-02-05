O Dell Group LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 559.1% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,766,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $180,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $110,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.