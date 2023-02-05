O Dell Group LLC Sells 35 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $414.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.