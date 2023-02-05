Old North State Trust LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of LOW opened at $215.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

