Old North State Trust LLC Purchases New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.