OMG Network Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00006927 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $222.41 million and $99.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00087221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024514 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000243 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

