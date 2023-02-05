Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

