Orbit Chain Market Capitalization Hits $69.78 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $69.78 million and $733,730.49 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

