Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

