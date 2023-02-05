Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.