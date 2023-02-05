Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $95.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSK. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.