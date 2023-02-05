Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Otonomy Trading Up 8.3 %
OTIC stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
