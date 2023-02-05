Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

OTIC stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

