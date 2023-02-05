Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,980 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Palantir Technologies worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,785,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636,800. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

