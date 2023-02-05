PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80.18 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00019216 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $746.59 million and $80.18 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 368,590,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,391,105 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

