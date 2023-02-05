Paragon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,593 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,797 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.