Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 159,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $199,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 728,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 94,339.3% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 26,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.83 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $141.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

