Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 951 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 3.6% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $147.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

