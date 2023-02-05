Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $343.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.38.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.00. 2,096,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $350.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

