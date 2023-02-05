Partners Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PTRS opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.43. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Partners Bancorp during the third quarter worth $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Partners Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

