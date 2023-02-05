Partners Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 38.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Partners Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTRS opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.43. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Partners Bancorp Company Profile
Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Partners Bancorp (PTRS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.