PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,086 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $129.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.