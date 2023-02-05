PCM Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

PCM stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.