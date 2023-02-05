Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,967.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.