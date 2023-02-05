Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PBA opened at $34.65 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.79. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,682,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 250,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile



Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

