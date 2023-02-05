Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.31.

PNR stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

