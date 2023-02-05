PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.32 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

