Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 276,808 Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,808 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the third quarter valued at $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $1,466,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Stock Performance

Shares of VPCB opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ( NASDAQ:VPCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

