Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 284,128 Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,128 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGVC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

