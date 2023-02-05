Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 70,787 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,787 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 91.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 75,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXII opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

