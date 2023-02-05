Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRAC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Noble Rock Acquisition Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.