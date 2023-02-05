Periscope Capital Inc. Has $12.17 Million Holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,005 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.98 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

