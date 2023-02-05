Periscope Capital Inc. Has $13.18 Million Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.56% of Marlin Technology worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FINM. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700,692 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,266 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of FINM opened at $10.14 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

