Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,230 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 29.29% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SportsMap Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,342,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 74,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMAP opened at $10.30 on Friday. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

