Periscope Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III makes up approximately 0.4% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 232,744 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 105,184 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 8.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Shares of TBCP stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

