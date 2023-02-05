Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($35.25) to GBX 1,207 ($14.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($31.25) to GBX 2,150 ($26.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($21.00) to GBX 1,600 ($19.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,903.40 ($23.51).

Persimmon Price Performance

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($18.37) on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,507.02 ($30.96). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,317.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,414.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 646.74.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

See Also

