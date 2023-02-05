Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

