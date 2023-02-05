Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,765 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.