Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

