Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $98.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

