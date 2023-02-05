Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

