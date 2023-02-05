Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $154.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average is $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $168.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 36.92%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
PIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.
