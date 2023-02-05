Piper Sandler Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $80.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.81.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after buying an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

