Piper Sandler Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.32.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.83 and its 200-day moving average is $227.15.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

