Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.56.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

