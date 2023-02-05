Polygon (MATIC) Market Cap Reaches $10.47 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Polygon has a total market cap of $10.47 billion and $559.10 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00005233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002680 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00422970 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000117 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,607.14 or 0.28849820 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00427433 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
