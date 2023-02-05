Polymath Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $174.17 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00419196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation.

