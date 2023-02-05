Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.