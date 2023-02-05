Private Management Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MRK stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
