Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 19.15. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 42.39% and a negative return on equity of 121.26%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

