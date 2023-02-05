Prom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Prom has a market cap of $88.31 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00020999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029911 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00223538 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002808 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.95688792 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,459,127.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

