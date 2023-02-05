Prom Price Reaches $4.85 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00020960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $88.58 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.95688792 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,459,127.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

