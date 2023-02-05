PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,707,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

