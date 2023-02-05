PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.64.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $105,861.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,476.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
PTCT stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.40.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.