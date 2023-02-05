Qtum Price Reaches $2.87 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00012372 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $299.90 million and $65.39 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.75 or 0.07109381 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00087616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024471 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,523,420 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

